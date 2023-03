Steelers Depot

Combine Interview: CB Clark Phillips Enjoyed His Time Talking To Steelers: ‘It Was One Of My Most Fun Interviews’ By Jonathan Heitritter, 5 days ago

By Jonathan Heitritter, 5 days ago

Utah CB Clark Phillips had himself quite the year for the Utes last season, posting 24 total tackles, two TFLs, a sack, six PBUs, and ...