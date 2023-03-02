Open in App
Charlotte, NC
The Tepper's, Former Players, & Frank Reich Mourn the Loss of Jerry Richardson

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

The former owner of the Panthers passes away at age 86.

Founder of the Carolina Panthers and former team owner, Jerry Richardson, passed away peacefully in his Charlotte home, according to family spokesperson, Jim Gray. He was 86.

Several former players along with current owners David and Nicole Tepper and head coach Frank Reich offered their condolences to the Richardson family.

