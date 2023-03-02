Report: Brian Flores 'Absolutely' Wants FA CB Patrick Peterson Back With Vikings

Peterson, who turns 33 this summer, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Will veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson be back with the Vikings in 2023? Peterson, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career at age 32, is an unrestricted free agent after signing one-year deals with Minnesota in each of the last two offseasons.

Brian Flores replacing Ed Donatell as the Vikings' defensive coordinator felt like an indication that Peterson was unlikely to return to the Vikings in free agency. Flores traditionally loves to run man coverage, which may not be the best fit for Peterson at this stage of his career. He had an incredible 2022 season — 5 interceptions, 15 total passes defended, and an 82.5 PFF coverage grade — playing mainly zone coverage in Donatell's Fangio-style scheme, which allowed Peterson to have eyes on the quarterback.

But don't count out a reunion just yet. According to KSTP insider Darren Wolfson on SKOR North's Mackey & Judd , Flores wants to coach Peterson this year.

"I'm told (Flores) absolutely wants Patrick Peterson back," Wolfson said. "I'm led to believe strongly that the Vikings definitely want Patrick Peterson back."

Interesting. Bringing Peterson back would mean one of two things — either Flores doesn't actually plan to run as much man coverage as his history suggests, or he thinks Peterson can still thrive in man at age 33. The latter seems more likely to me.

Not only has Peterson been productive in his two seasons with the Vikings, particularly last year, he's been hugely valuable as a locker room leader and mentor for young defensive backs. A team captain, Peterson hosted young corners for weekly dinners and film sessions at his house this past year.

At the right price, bringing Peterson back could make sense for a Vikings team that badly needs cornerback depth.

Still, I'm not questioning Wolfson's reporting, but this feels odd to me. I know Peterson has greatly enjoyed his time in Minnesota, but after having an incredible season in a Fangio-style defense, wouldn't he want to remain in a similar defense instead of playing a lot of man coverage under Flores? Peterson was a dominant press man corner in his prime days with the Cardinals, but he's not the same athlete he was back then.

