BaubleBar’s Semi-Annual Sale Event Means Everything Is 25% Off

These days, I feel pretty fancy if I struggle into pants that don’t have an elastic waist, but adding some accessories and baubles to my look is always a great encouragement to actually dress. My favorite OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) style is something casual but elevated by a few choice accessories. A pair of jeans and a T-shirt turn chic with a blazer–but add the right jewelry, and you’re talking an office-friendly get-up. But jewelry’s just like anything else; you need a small wardrobe of pieces to match a range of styles. So, when an on-trend, affordable brand like BaubleBar has a sitewide sale through March 12, I relegate myself to eating on the cheap for the week rather than miss out on the deals.

So what’s on sale? Everything. If you’re looking for something super cute without a sugar rush for kid’s Easter baskets, check out the minibar , and the Disney collaborations. Plus, there are also a ton of customizable options , including phone cases, throw blankets, and of course, jewelry. And let’s not forget that Mother’s Day is not so far off either, so now is a good time to shop ahead for the perfect gift. I’m personally crushing on the heart style right now, but check out the best-sellers page if you don’t know where to start. The savings are good enough to get something for everyone on your list–but most importantly yourself .

