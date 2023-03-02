Open in App
Spokane, WA
See more from this location?
KHQ Right Now

Division III Tournament: Whitworth basketball faces a St. John Fisher team on Friday that brings defensive pressure

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review,

6 days ago
After playing his first three Division III NCAA Tournament games in Texas, Jerry Twenge said he’s happy that the Whitworth Pirates are finally getting a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gonzaga blows out St. Mary's to win WCC Championship
Spokane, WA16 hours ago
Top-seeded Gonzaga women roll past BYU 79-64 in WCC tournament semifinals
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Dave Nichols: What you might have missed from the state basketball championships over the weekend
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Mac Daddy's among multiple new restaurants opening this month in downtown Spokane
Spokane, WA20 hours ago
Robbery in Spokane leads to shots fired
Spokane, WA15 hours ago
3 hospitalized in crash on I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville
Ritzville, WA2 days ago
Felon arrested in west central Spokane standoff
Spokane, WA1 day ago
New restaurants opening in downtown Spokane
Spokane, WA4 hours ago
Woman arrested after intentionally running over boyfriend
Spokane Valley, WA1 day ago
Spokane Construction Project releases statement following death in Airway Heights
Airway Heights, WA19 hours ago
Possible murder-suicide in northeast Spokane under investigation
Spokane, WA2 hours ago
1 dead after vehicle versus house collision, police investigating
Spokane, WA1 day ago
1 dead at Spokane Tribes Casino construction site in Airway Heights
Airway Heights, WA1 day ago
Woman killed in Airway Heights construction site collapse identified
Airway Heights, WA2 hours ago
1 dead after car crash following shooting
Spokane, WA16 hours ago
'The ground shook': Witness explains sound, feeling of construction accident that left one person dead near Spokane Tribe Casino
Airway Heights, WA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy