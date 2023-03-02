Spokane
Change location
See more from this location?
Spokane, WA
KHQ Right Now
Division III Tournament: Whitworth basketball faces a St. John Fisher team on Friday that brings defensive pressure
By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review,6 days ago
By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review,6 days ago
After playing his first three Division III NCAA Tournament games in Texas, Jerry Twenge said he’s happy that the Whitworth Pirates are finally getting a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0