Health Highlights: March 2, 2023​

By Ernie Mundell,

5 days ago

Could the Mediterranean diet help people with MS? A study of more than 560 people with MS linked the healthy diet with a reduced risk of thinking difficulties. Read more

Racism brings worse heart health to Black women. In a U.S. study, racism related to employment, housing, health care and criminal justice was tied to 26% higher odds of heart disease for Black women. Read more

When paid sick leave is the law, cancer screenings rise. Researchers note that minorities and low-pay workers stand to gain the greatest benefits from such mandates. Read more

