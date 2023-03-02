Open in App
Athlon Sports

Look: Defensive Tackle Prospect Makes History With 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AmRh_0l5jhJqv00

Calijah Kancey might not have been a well-known name among football fans prior to Thursday. But get ready to hear about him a lot over the next two months.

The former Pittsburgh defensive tackle has the football world buzzing after his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Kancey clocked a 4.67-second 40-yard dash. That made him not only the fastest defensive tackle in this year's draft class, but the fastest player at the position since 2003 .

Kancey narrowly edged out the defensive tackle who had previously logged the fastest time in the past 20 years: fellow Pitt Panther Aaron Donald. Donald, of course, has gone on to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards and be named to seven All-Pro first teams.

Kancey's time would be impressive for just about any position. But considering he weighed in at 281 pounds on Thursday, onlookers are amazed by his performance.

"Calijah Kancey out here running 4.73 in the 40 yard dash as a 281 POUND DEFENSIVE TACKLE and yal wonder why your QB has to be able to move in today's game," former quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted.

Kancey, who logged 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season, had already built some buzz around his draft stock as a potential late first or early second-round pick.

Given his performance Thursday, it would now feel like a surprise not to hear his name called on the first night of the draft.

