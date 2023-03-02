Gov. Gordon signed a supplemental budget that places more than $1 billion in savings, allowing the state to keep taxes low and generate higher investment returns that will benefit future generations

Casper, WY – According to the state officials, the Governor also thanked the Legislature for delivering a budget that reflects the approach he outlined in his supplemental budget proposal – one that sets aside funds for leaner times ahead and addresses the inflationary pressures facing Wyoming citizens and the concerns of the state’s most vulnerable and those living on fixed incomes. Most notably, this budget provides for more property tax relief for citizens.

Governor Gordon noted that for every dollar of state revenue spent in the supplemental budget, it saves roughly $3.50.

In addition to savings, the Supplemental Budget makes strategic investments in Wyoming.

These include additional funding for the Property Tax Refund Program, support for the state’s energy industries and a market adjustment for state employees and teachers to offset the impacts of inflation.

The Governor used his authority to issue several line-item vetoes, including items that are overly prescriptive and those that present separation of powers concerns.

The Governor’s budget letter explaining his line-item vetoes and the strikethroughs may be found here.