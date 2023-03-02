Open in App
California State
California theme parks ranked among the ‘best’ in the U.S.

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

Whether you want to visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” or the “Thrill Capital of the World,” California is home to some of the “best” theme parks in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Multiple theme parks from the Golden State were ranked among the best theme parks in the U.S. All the California-based amusement parks that are on the list are in Southern California.

The California-based theme parks that made the list include:

-Knott’s Berry Farm
-Six Flags Magic Mountain
-SeaWorld San Diego
-Disneyland
-Universal Studios, Hollywood

U.S. News and World Report created a list of the “best” theme parks in the U.S. to help families decide which theme park they should visit during vacations, according to the website.

Theme parks from Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania were also included on the list.

These are the Top 17 theme parks in the U.S., in no particular order:

-Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio
-Knott’s Berry Farm: Buena Park, California
-Kennywood: West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
-Fun Spot America: Orlando, Florida
-Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari: Santa Claus, Indiana
-Six Flags Magic Mountain: Valencia, California
-Walt Disney World Resort: Orlando, Florida
-SeaWorld San Diego: San Diego, California
-Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Tampa, Florida
-Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri
-Disneyland Park: Anaheim, California
-Universal Orlando Resort: Orlando, Florida
-Kings Island: Mason, Ohio
-Knoebels Amusement Resort: Elysburg, Pennsylvania
-Hersheypark: Hershey, Pennsylvania
-Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
-Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal City, California

