The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday they had assigned guard Lindy Waters III to the G League’s OKC Blue.

The Blue are scheduled to play a game on Friday afternoon and the Thunder are scheduled to play against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. That means there’s a chance Waters plays for the Blue and the Thunder, too.

Waters is no longer on a two-way deal; he recently switched to a standard NBA contract. In 26 games with the Thunder, Waters is averaging 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds. From 3, Waters is shooting 37.1% on 3.4 attempts.