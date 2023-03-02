Danville Public Schools takes on Ruby Batts Archie’s 1 Million Book Challenge

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Danville Public Schools (DPS) and the Ruby B. Archie Public Library have announced their partnership in the community reading challenge.

The Ruby B. Archie Passport to Reading Challenge summons Danville citizens and students to read and log one million booked by the end of 2023.

“We know that strong reading skills are a very important foundation for young children,” DPS Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “By creating and promoting a culture of reading for everyone, our students and our community will see the benefits.”

The International Literacy Association states that reading builds children’s ability to think creatively and critically. The association says reading helps to expand students’ knowledge base and builds their empathy and compassion for others.

The challenge was named after Ruby Batts Archie, who was a teacher at DPS for 37 years. She taught at Langston High School and George Washing High School and served on the Danville City Council for 16 years.

“It is our absolute pleasure to be a part of this community challenge and want to thank Dr. Hairston for bringing this vision to life,” said Ruby B. Archie Public Library Director Russell Carter. “As a parent myself, there is nothing that brings me greater joy than sharing a new adventure with my two boys. I hope everyone will take the opportunity to pick up a book and explore new worlds and new ideas.”

During the challenge, students can log their books through their DPS accounts and participants will log their books through Beanstack . Beanstack also has an electronic reading option and a mobile app. Readers are also eligible to earn badges of recognition, as well as win prizes and take part in incentives while competing in the challenge.

For more information about the Ruby B. Archie Passport to Reading Challenge, click here .

