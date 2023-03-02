State's average price for milk drops 5.6% from previous month

The average price received by farmers for corn during January in Wisconsin was $6.20 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service — Agricultural Prices report. This was 11 cents above the December price and 81 cents above January 2022.

The January average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $14.10 per bushel, was 10 cents below the December price but $1.60 above the January 2022 price.

The January average oat price per bushel, at $4.55, was $1.28 below December and 83 cents below January 2022.

All hay prices in Wisconsin averaged $155 per ton in January. This was $2 below the December price and $1 below the January 2022 price. The January alfalfa hay price, at $163, was $5 below the previous month but $3 above January 2022. The average price received for other hay during January was $116 per ton. This was $1 above the December price but $18 below January last year.

The average price for milk was $22 per hundredweight (cwt), $1.30 below the December price and $1.40 below January 2022.

The U.S. all milk price for January was $23.10 per cwt, $1.10 higher than Wisconsin’s price but $1.60 lower than last month’s U.S. price.