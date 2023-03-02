Open in App
Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo community invited to share a meal

By ANTIGO DAILY JOURNAL STAFF,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm55k_0l5jZKW800

The Feb. 23 community meal at Calvary Lutheran Church ELCA in Antigo was up in the air because of the weather when Caroline and Ann Roller of Strasser-Roller Funeral Home helped ensure the event continued as planned.

They made a significant donation to the Food With Friends Community Meal and delivered it as well on the snowy day. Both women then jumped in to help set the tables and return that night to help serve the meal.

Others who help on a regular basis include Melissa Ferg (menu designer and head chef), Connie Peterka, Robin Gardner, Linda Grall, Angie Close, Candy Gress, Chris Hartleben (dishwasher operator and husband of Vicar Jennifer Sosinski), confirmation students, and other youths from Calvary and St. John Lutheran Church in Birnamwood.

The Food with Friends Community Meal is usually offered the last Wednesday of each month. Due to Lenten services that are held Wednesdays, the February and March meals are on Thursdays. The next Food with Friends meal will be March 30.

An ELCA Hunger Grant has been given to help fund this effort, s well as freewill donations received at the meals.

Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall of Calvary Lutheran Church, 310 S. Superior St. Attendees need not be a member to attend. All are welcome.

Sosinski and Ferg invite anyone who would like to help to contact them.

Food is served from 4:30-6 p.m.The meals are free of charge, but donations are accepted.

