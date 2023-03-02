Police issue habitual truancy citations to two Sun Prairie West High School students

The Sun Prairie Police Department issued habitual truancy citations this week to two students from Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive.

Sgt. Jason Lefeber said the School Liaison Officer generally works with assistant principals at the schools to issue the citations after other efforts are made to arrange for the child or children to attend school.

On Feb. 27, the SPPD issued two habitual truancy citations — one at 10:12 a.m., and one at 10:28 a.m. The first one was issued to a 14-year-old Sun Prairie female and the second was issued to a 16-year-old Sun Prairie male.

Sun Prairie man jailed for heroin possession

Sun Prairie police arrested a 49-year-old Sun Prairie man for possession of heroin in connection with a March 1 incident.

Police responded to the 600 building of Schiller Street at 10:52 p.m., in response to a request to assist a Sun Prairie Police ambulance after a caller told police the male tenant was not responsive.

Lefeber said responding officers found a small amount of a substance that appeared to be heroin.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Randy Ballweg, 49, of Sun Prairie for possession of narcotic drugs, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Police seeking stolen white Ram truck

Sun Prairie Police are seeking a Dodge Ram white pick-up truck that was reported stolen on March 1.

Lefeber said officers responded to Access Health Clinic, 1270 W. Main St., at 3:20 p.m. to take the report of a stolen truck.

Lefeber said Sun Prairie police entered the vehicle data in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, which is checked by law enforcement around the U.S.

Individuals who may know the identity of the party responsible for stealing the vehicle can also call the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency Lin at 608-837-7336 or the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.

SPPD seeks Community Service Officers

The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently seeking Community Service Officer candidates — one part-time and one full-time. Job functions include:

• Enforcing City of Sun Prairie parking restrictions both on public and private property through the issuance of parking tickets, identifying abandoned vehicles and, when required, having illegally parked vehicles towed.

• Investigating animal complaints, including animal bites, and enforces ordinances including the impoundment of unsecured animals and authorizing the release of animals when claimed by the respective owners.

• Recovering, securing, processing, and returning property and evidence..

• Providing assistance to the Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Department, which may include assisting as a first responder to calls.

• Directing traffic when needed, such as during high-traffic periods after community events, when streets are re-opened following parades or community events.

• Working collaboratively with the building inspection department to conduct initial and follow up visits regarding code violations for grass and sidewalks.

• Completing forms for various minor complaints.

• Cleaning department vehicles, coordinates vehicle maintenance with the city’s Fleet Department, maintains supplies, and delivers vehicles and equipment to the maintenance division for repairs and maintenance.

• Assisting with special events and parades.

• Identifying and investigating complaints associated with property-based code violations.

• Coordinating and executing the Med Drop program, which currently collects unwanted prescription or other drugs in the spring and the fall;

• Assisting with other miscellaneous tasks as assigned such as running mail between facilities and obtaining supplies from local businesses.

• Assisting with municipal court as needed.

• Assisting with fingerprinting citizens as scheduled.

• Acting as a relief person for the SPPD court officer.

• Assists with the inventory and cleaning of building storage and evidence areas.

Interested applicants should apply online at www.cityofsunprairie.com/jobs.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes