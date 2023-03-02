Batshit Bill Would Force Bloggers Who Write About DeSantis to ‘Register’ With the State

Reuters/Octavio Jones

Is it 1984—or just another Thursday in Florida? Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur filed a proposed bill this week that would require bloggers who write an article on Gov. Ron DeSantis or any elected state officer to “register” with the state within five days if they receive any sort of compensation for the article. The bill, which sounds better suited to Soviet Russia than the Land of the Free, includes a dizzying list of requirements. If a blogger writes more than one blog post, they would have to submit monthly reports that disclose, among other things, the amount of compensation received for each post. Failure to do so would result in fines of at least $2,500 per article, and a subsequent requirement to file a notice of failure to file. Those rules do not apply to websites of a “newspaper or other similar publication,” the bill says. “Paid bloggers are lobbyists who write instead of talk,” Brodeur said of his bill, according to the blog Florida Politics . “They both are professional electioneers. If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn’t paid bloggers?”

