Open in App
Saylorsburg, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

NJ Troopers Justified In Shooting Driver From Poconos Who Shot Dog, Grand Jury Rules

By Jerry DeMarco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odqVy_0l5jVuzm00

A country music song played on the car stereo as a Pennsylvania driver who'd just crashed into a ditch off Route 80 shot his dog and was then shot and killed by two New Jersey State Police troopers.

The troopers’ actions were justified, a grand jury has found.

Panel members reviewed a collection of videos, among other evidence, before rendering their decision earlier this week, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Thursday, March 2.

The videos, which can be found here , show the two troopers approaching the disabled vehicle from either side on Starlite Hill Road in the Columbia section of Knowlton in Warren County shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Nov 7, 2021.

Behind the wheel is Timothy Parks, 34, of Saylorsburg, PA.

A dog is seated on the passenger side.

Faint strains of Tyler Childers's 2019 hit, "All Your'n," can be heard from inside as the troopers ask Parks if he's OK.

Two NJ State Police troopers approach the crashed sedan just off Route 80 in Knowlton, NJ, on Nov. 7, 2021.

NJ Attorney General

The dog starts moving into the backseat and the troopers instantly back up.

One of them shouts at Parks: "Keep your hands on that wheel!"

Parks then turns up the volume and takes a swig from a can that he sets on the dashboard.

Then he pulls out a cigarette.

"Hey! Hey! Keep your hands on the wheel!" one trooper shouts as Parks lights up.

******

VIEW THE RECORDINGS: NJ Attorney General / Knowlton / Timothy Parks (Nov. 7, 2021)

******

The trooper repeats the command as Parks taps his chest with both hands, signaling the dog to come to him.

He then reaches into the back of the vehicle and grabs a rifle.

"Hey! Hey! Don't touch the gun!" one trooper yells. "Do not touch the gun!" the other shouts.

Parks then shoots the dog and begins pointing the rifle at one of them.

Both troopers then open fire.

Parks opens the door, staggers out of the car and falls in front of it. A trooper finds him still alive.

“Troopers and medical personnel rendered first aid to Mr. Parks, who was subsequently transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2:30 a.m.,” said Platkin, the New Jersey attorney general.

He didn't say what happened to the dog.

Parks falls in front of the vehicle.

NJ Attorney General

Despite the obvious circumstances, both state law and his own guidelines require Platkin to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Part of the process was publicly releasing audio and video recordings of the incident after first reviewing them with Parks’s family.

The results of the entire investigation by the AG’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) were presented to the grand jury to determine whether or not there was cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

The evidence included witness and trooper interviews, forensic evidence, autopsy findings and a review of the various video clips.

The grand jury concluded its deliberations earlier this week by voting a “no bill” -- meaning there should be no criminal charges against NJSP Troopers Joselo Machuca and Eduardo Tejada, Platkin said.

******

ALSO SEE: A New Jersey State Police detective who was shot in the leg overnight in Paterson applied a tourniquet himself before being hospitalized, authorities confirmed. CLICK HERE for the story....

******

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Trenton Police ID Man, 85, Killed In Pedestrian Crash
Trenton, NJ16 hours ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA14 hours ago
Pedestrian, 85, Struck, Killed By Pennsylvania Driver In Trenton Crash: PD
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA14 hours ago
NJ Woman Who Killed Montco Fireman In 2021 Crash Learns Her Fate
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ7 hours ago
Offender Released After Multi-Town Pursuit Terrorizes Parents Twice In 3 Hours: Fairview PD
Fairview, NJ7 hours ago
Middletown Man Sentenced In Violent Wallkill Home Invasion, Stabbing
Middletown, NY15 hours ago
Police: 2 people stabbed in Stroudsburg after fight
Stroudsburg, PA10 hours ago
Jersey Shore Woman, 49, Dies In Garden State Parkway Crash
Ocean Township, NJ5 hours ago
NJ Lyft Carjacker Gets 29 Years
Bloomfield, NJ10 hours ago
PSP set Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
Wilkes-barre, PA15 hours ago
Cold Case: State Police are searching for confidential informant who disappeared in 2014
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Missing PA Woman Was Going To Testify In Court Before Disappearance: Police
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Trio Charged With Murder In 2019 Jersey City Shooting
Jersey City, NJ13 hours ago
3 Vehicles Collide On Garden State Parkway: State Police
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in Morris County home
Roxbury Township, NJ8 hours ago
Mom, Children Home When Repeat Burglary Showed Up: East Cocalico Twp. Police
East Cocalico Township, PA12 hours ago
Warren man declines plea for charges in fatal hit-and-run of Centenary president's wife
Hackettstown, NJ1 day ago
Bergen Scam Victim Literally Gift-Wraps $25,000 In Cash
Glen Rock, NJ11 hours ago
Man Hits Former Coworker With Baton, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Eastchester: Police
Eastchester, NY13 hours ago
HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: New Defendant Charged With Murder In Barbershop Ambush Of Maywood Dad
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
4½ Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized, Mexican Nationals Nabbed By DEA, Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives
Little Ferry, NJ13 hours ago
'Skimming' Devices Found On Montco ATMs, Police Warn
Norristown, PA15 hours ago
Man Found Dead On Schuylkill River Trail Identified: Montco DA
Audubon, PA1 day ago
WILLOWBROOK BRAWL: Boy, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Member Of Rival Passaic Group, Wayne Police Say
Passaic, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy