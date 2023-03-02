COC To Hold Discover Day Later This Month

College of the Canyons (COC) is set to hold Discover Day, later this month, officials announced Thursday.

Discover Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 and is set to give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, COC officials said.

College representatives from various academic programs, student services departments, and student organizations will be on hand to answer questions about various college programs, campus services and student life.

“We are very excited to bring back this event after all the positive feedback we had from attendees to last year’s event,” said Kelly Dapp, director of campus life and student engagement at COC. “We hope visitors will once again leave with a better understanding about what the college has to offer and how they can make their dreams a reality at College of the Canyons.”

Discover Day is also expected to allow visitors to learn about programs that can assist students in paying for college, including financial aid options. Academic programs from across the campus will have information tables to allow students to explore the many majors available at COC.

Workshops from many programs and services are also set to be available, as well as offices open to showcase all that is available for the community.

Visitors set to have the chance to tour the offices across the campus, according to officials.

A free lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to be held at the Valencia campus.

Parking is free in all student lots for the duration of the event, according to COC officials.

For more information about Discover Day and the event’s complete schedule, visit the event’s webpage .

