Get $431 Worth of Luxury Skin Care—Including the Skin-Resurfacing Pads Derms Always Recommend—for Just $80

YOU can be the proud owner of twelve ~luxurious~ skin-care products for just $80. EIGHTY BUCKS for a set that includes two cleansers, a three-pack of Dr. Dennis Gross' beloved peel pads, two serums, a purifying toner, face cream, eye cream, sunscreen, a lip treatment, a facial mist, and shampoo. Overhaul your entire routine. Pack them away to have a TSA-friendly skin-care arsenal. Stash them for last-minute gifts. The possibilities are endless—but this deal isn't.

Now through March 10, you can snag the Best of Dermstore The Necessities Kit at a deep discount during the retailer's Beauty Refresh sale. It's worth $431, usually costs $100, and is now available for the low low cost of $80. Just enter the code "REFRESH" at check out and watch your total drop.

It's one of many Dermstore bestsellers available during this sale, but it's inarguably one of the best deals. Get all the details of what's included below before you head over to the site to hit add to cart.

Best of Dermstore The Necessities Kit — $80.00

Worth $431, originally $100, now $80

What's included in the Best of Dermstore Necessities Kit

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Cleanser (1 oz.): Cleanse and soothe your skin with this creamy face wash. It's made with aloe to calm, glycerin to moisturize, and gentle non-stripping, PH-balanced cleansing agents to wipe away dirt, oil, and makeup. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (1.7 oz.): This facial cleansing balm from Elemis is the brand's number-one top seller. It melts away makeup and grime while nourishing skin with a blend of rose and mimosa waxes, elderberry and starflower oils, and a unique blend of nine essential oils including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (3 pack): These DDG peels are loved by so many because they're quick, easy, and they WORK. It's a two-step at-home peel that reduces the look of fine lines, acne scars, pores, and shine. Epionce Purifying Toner (18ml): If you have acne-prone, oily, or combination skin, this clarifying toner is for you. It's made with salicylic-acid-rich willow bark extract and a host of other soothing botanical ingredients like marshmallow root, cucumber, and grape seed extracts. BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream (1 oz.): This lightweight gel-cream moisturizer is made with probiotics from reishi mushroom extract along with ceramides to repair the skin barrier, restoring vibrance and moisture. Tula Skincare Protect Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (1.7 oz.): Protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays with this broad-spectrum, chemical sunscreen. It's made with soothing probiotics, protective wild butterfly ginger root, and brightening papaya and pineapple extracts. Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream (0.5 oz): This cream uses retinol formulated for the delicate eye area to increase cell turnover, resulting in smoother, softer skin. Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster (0.67 oz): This vitamin C serum is packed with skin-protective antioxidants, working to shield skin from environmental aggressors that can accelerate signs of aging like discoloration and premature fine lines and wrinkles. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (15ml): This lactic acid serum removes dead skin cells that can dull your complexion and clog your press. The lactic acid is enhanced by licorice to even skin tone by brightening dark spots and discoloration. Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher (0.33 oz): Peptides, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and a blend of moisturizing emollients come together to make them appear fuller and enhance lip definition while flooding them with much-needed moisture. PCA SKIN Daily Defense Mist (2 oz): A perfect way to boost your routine, this spray adds protection against UV rays (although not a sunscreen replacement), blue light, pollution, and free radicals while providing an instant hydration surge. Keep it in your bag or car for boosts throughout the day. Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo (1 oz): Cypress and argan extracts work with the brand's proprietary bio-restorative complex to balance the scalp and strengthen each strand, leading to healthier, shinier hair.

Bonus—Dermstore Clear Cosmetic Bag: Keep it all together with this clear cosmetic bag.

But wait, there's more!

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Sales + Deals, Skin-Care Tips, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.