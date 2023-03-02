Nearly 4k Odessa-Midland customers without power

Oncor Customer Operations Manager Gus Ortega said as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon that nearly 4,000 customers between Odessa and Midland are experiencing power outages.

Ortega said there are about 2,200 in Odessa and 1,700 in Midland as the power outages are due to high winds.

According to the Odessa American’s media partner CBS7, the winds are reaching upwards of 60 MPH.

During an interview over the phone, Ortega wanted to express to the public to stay clear of any downed wires and report outages.

“If they do see any wires on the ground, we ask them to call 911 immediately,” Ortega said. “We don’t want them to touch them and stay away from them as far as they can.”

According to the outage map from Oncor, there are more than 700 customers in the Lawndale area of Odessa without power. The outage map estimates restoration time to be 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Ortega said there are crews around the Permian Basin restoring power and they will continue to do so.

“We will continue to work through the night until we get all of these outages back on,” Ortega said. “We have employees on the ground right now.”

Ortega said the public can continue to follow outage alerts through the Oncor App, text alerts by texting “reg” to 66267, outage map on Oncor’s website, live chat on the Oncor website, call 888-313-4747 or Oncor’s social media pages on Facebook or Twitter.