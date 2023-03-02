Open in App
Hammond, LA
Highlights: Curtis girls advance to Division I Select championship game

By Aaron S. Lee,

5 days ago

HAMMOND, La. ( WGNO ) — John Curtis Christian will compete for its seventh girl’s basketball state championship after defeating Scotlandville 58-46 in the LHSAA Division I Select semifinals at University Center in Hammond, La., on Thursday.

Chikae Desdunes led the Patriots with 20 points, followed by Heaven Jordan’s 13 and Imani Daniel with 10 in a double-double outing that also included 13 rebounds.

After trailing 30-17 at the half, Scotlandville scored 29 points in the last two quarters thanks in large part to the play of Kameria McDonald, who led the Hornets with 22 points.

“I understand that you will make mistakes,” said Curtis head coach Alendra Brown. “You know, you’re going hard, you posting up on a block, you might shoot it over the backboard. It happens. But this is all about the mindset of just working hard and doing your best and being your best and enjoying the process. And when you put in the preparation and hard work, you’re going to get the result. And I think that’s going to transfer it to them.”

With the win, Curtis advances to the championship game to face the winner of St. Thomas More-Lafayette on Saturday at noon.

