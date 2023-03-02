Open in App
Denton, TX
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Texas key spring issues – How will UNT adjust to a new coaching staff?

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com,

5 days ago
North Texas football is headed into a new era in program history under coach Eric Morris. The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over for...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNT hoping to make a run in C-USA women’s basketball tourney
Denton, TX9 hours ago
Denton City Council votes unanimously to add polling location at UNT
Denton, TX3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy