Rep. George Santos is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The House Ethics Committee announced it would be investigating Santos on Thursday. | Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Republican Rep. George Santos on Thursday for some fabrications he admitted to making on his trail to elected office. Santos represents New York and has admitted to lies about his background and resume.

The panel will be looking into “whether Santos was truthful on financial disclosure forms, whether he may have violated conflict-of-interest laws and allegations of sexual misconduct from a person who sought a job in his office,” The Associated Press reported.

Santos tweeted a reply to the announcement, writing, “The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time.”

According to The Washington Post , Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, will chair the subcommittee and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., will be the ranking member. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., and Glenn Ivey, D-Md., will also serve as members on the committee.

On Tuesday, the committee of 10 voted unanimously “to create an investigative subcommittee to scrutinize Mr. Santos,” The New York Times reported.

Some members in the House have called for Santos to resign, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has avoided pressuring him to do so but has said he will “take action” if the ethics committee finds egregious conduct, per the Times .

