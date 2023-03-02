New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip

The family of 42-year-old Nathan Millard is desperate to find him.

The Walton County man traveled to Baton Rouge for a business trip , went to a college basketball game, then a pub, but never made it back to his hotel.

He was last seen on Feb. 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Happy’s Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge. His phone was found a few blocks from the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Baton Rogue where he was staying.

Surveillance images show a stranger using Millard’s debit card , according to his wife.

Millard’s wife is praying for a miracle . “I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare,” said Amber Millard.

Millard said the last few days have been tough for her and her family, especially for their daughter.

“He just attended the Daddy/Daughter dance with his daughter. He’s a good daddy. I go from, you know, one minute, not accepting reality to gut wrenching sick to my stomach,” she said.

Right now, she’s hoping for the best.

“I’m praying for a miracle, that he makes it home safely to us,” said Millard.

Texas EquuSearch has assisted in thousands of search and recovery cases across the U.S. and abroad, according to their website.

They posted new photos of Millard on their Facebook page . The images show Millard at his hotel before he vanished. He was wearing a black Carhartt shirt, jeans, brown boots and a tan hat featuring an American flag.

Police are asking anyone with any information, to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-7867. You can also call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

