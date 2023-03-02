Where there's smoke, there's fire: Heritage Fire coming to Nashville
5 days ago
A traveling wood-fired feast is bringing the heat to Music City next weekend. 🔥
Heritage Fire is a live-fire, food, and wine culinary experience — and its kicking off its 2023 tour with a stop at Two Rivers Mansion on Sunday, March 12. Established in 2010, the event unites 20+ Nashville chefs to showcase their preparation of heritage meats, fruits, and vegetables over open flame.
Ready to savor the flavor of fire-roasted food Here’s what to expect when the tour rolls into town.
Pro tip : Tickets — $125 for general admission and $175 for early admission — are all-inclusive with unlimited curated dishes , beverage pairings, and live entertainment.
🌾 Featured farms
Bear Creek Farm, Black Hawk Farms, Gifford’s, Nashville Grown, Wedge Oak Farm, Simpson’s Meats, Tennessee Grass Fed, Palmer Farms, Greener Roots Farm, and Flowers Creamery
🧑🍳 Featured chefs
Adam Terhune | Commons Club
Angelica Ramirez | Little Fib
Billy Terrell | The Beached Pig
Brian Kersey | Stationairy
Joey Fecci | Yolan
Pepe Camero | Mijo Gordito
Christopher Ayala | Ellington’s Restaurant
Dmitriy Kakuschke | Bourbon Steak Nashville
Edgar Victoria | Alebrije
Jason Lalacona | Miel Restaurant
Jeanne Strout and team | Fat Bottom Brewing
John Tesar | Knife Dallas
Jordan Brown | Pastaria Nashville
Junior Vo | Noko Nashville
Joshua Peoples | Deacon’s New South
Kristin Beringson | Henley
Levi Raines | The Dutch and Carne Mare
Mike Colón | Goo Goo Chocolate Co.
Shauna McCoy | Donut Distillery
MacHenry’s Meat & Three
Adam Barnes | Southern Spoon
🍷 Featured wineries and brews
Some of the featured beverages include Creature Comforts Brewing, Bearded Iris, Scofflaw, Blade and Bow, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Fords Gin, Ole Smoky Distillery, and Post Meridiem.
To spark some friendly competition, Heritage Fire guests will vote for the “ Best Bite of the Day ,” with the winner crowned the Heritage Hero of Nashville.
