Nashville, TN
6AM City

Where there's smoke, there's fire: Heritage Fire coming to Nashville

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4WIh_0l5jS22C00

Enjoy food, beverage pairings, and live entertainment. | Photo by Sam Ferguson via Heritage Fire

A traveling wood-fired feast is bringing the heat to Music City next weekend. 🔥

Heritage Fire is a live-fire, food, and wine culinary experience — and its kicking off its 2023 tour with a stop at Two Rivers Mansion on Sunday, March 12. Established in 2010, the event unites 20+ Nashville chefs to showcase their preparation of heritage meats, fruits, and vegetables over open flame.

Ready to savor the flavor of fire-roasted food Here’s what to expect when the tour rolls into town.

Pro tip : Tickets — $125 for general admission and $175 for early admission — are all-inclusive with unlimited curated dishes , beverage pairings, and live entertainment.


Bear Creek Farm, Black Hawk Farms, Gifford’s, Nashville Grown, Wedge Oak Farm, Simpson’s Meats, Tennessee Grass Fed, Palmer Farms, Greener Roots Farm, and Flowers Creamery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZZBg_0l5jS22C00

Get ready for a fire feast. | Photo by Sam Ferguson via Heritage Fire

  • Adam Terhune | Commons Club
  • Angelica Ramirez | Little Fib
  • Billy Terrell | The Beached Pig
  • Brian Kersey | Stationairy
  • Joey Fecci | Yolan
  • Pepe Camero | Mijo Gordito
  • Christopher Ayala | Ellington’s Restaurant
  • Dmitriy Kakuschke | Bourbon Steak Nashville
  • Edgar Victoria | Alebrije
  • Jason Lalacona | Miel Restaurant
  • Jeanne Strout and team | Fat Bottom Brewing
  • John Tesar | Knife Dallas
  • Jordan Brown | Pastaria Nashville
  • Junior Vo | Noko Nashville
  • Joshua Peoples | Deacon’s New South
  • Kristin Beringson | Henley
  • Levi Raines | The Dutch and Carne Mare
  • Mike Colón | Goo Goo Chocolate Co.
  • Shauna McCoy | Donut Distillery
  • MacHenry’s Meat & Three
  • Adam Barnes | Southern Spoon

Some of the featured beverages include Creature Comforts Brewing, Bearded Iris, Scofflaw, Blade and Bow, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Fords Gin, Ole Smoky Distillery, and Post Meridiem.

To spark some friendly competition, Heritage Fire guests will vote for the “ Best Bite of the Day ,” with the winner crowned the Heritage Hero of Nashville.
