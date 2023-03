Where there's smoke, there's fire: Heritage Fire coming to Nashville

Enjoy food, beverage pairings, and live entertainment. | Photo by Sam Ferguson via Heritage Fire

🌾 Featured farms

Get ready for a fire feast. | Photo by Sam Ferguson via Heritage Fire

🧑‍🍳 Featured chefs

Adam Terhune | Commons Club

| Commons Club Angelica Ramirez | Little Fib

| Little Fib Billy Terrell | The Beached Pig

| The Beached Pig Brian Kersey | Stationairy

| Stationairy Joey Fecci | Yolan

| Yolan Pepe Camero | Mijo Gordito

| Mijo Gordito Christopher Ayala | Ellington’s Restaurant

| Ellington’s Restaurant Dmitriy Kakuschke | Bourbon Steak Nashville

| Bourbon Steak Nashville Edgar Victoria | Alebrije

| Alebrije Jason Lalacona | Miel Restaurant

| Miel Restaurant Jeanne Strout and team | Fat Bottom Brewing

| Fat Bottom Brewing John Tesar | Knife Dallas

| Knife Dallas Jordan Brown | Pastaria Nashville

| Pastaria Nashville Junior Vo | Noko Nashville

| Noko Nashville Joshua Peoples | Deacon’s New South

| Deacon’s New South Kristin Beringson | Henley

| Henley Levi Raines | The Dutch and Carne Mare

| The Dutch and Carne Mare Mike Colón | Goo Goo Chocolate Co.

| Goo Goo Chocolate Co. Shauna McCoy | Donut Distillery

| Donut Distillery MacHenry’s Meat & Three

Adam Barnes | Southern Spoon

🍷 Featured wineries and brews

A travelingisto Music City next weekend. 🔥is a live-fire, food, and wine culinary experience — and its kicking off its 2023 tour with a stop aton Sunday, March 12. Established in 2010, the event unitesto showcase their preparation of heritage meats, fruits, and vegetables over open flame.Here’s what to expect when the tour rolls into town.: Tickets — $125 for general admission and $175 for early admission — are all-inclusive with, beverage pairings, and live entertainment.Bear Creek Farm, Black Hawk Farms, Gifford’s, Nashville Grown, Wedge Oak Farm, Simpson’s Meats, Tennessee Grass Fed, Palmer Farms, Greener Roots Farm, and Flowers CreamerySome of the featured beverages include Creature Comforts Brewing, Bearded Iris, Scofflaw, Blade and Bow, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Fords Gin, Ole Smoky Distillery, and Post Meridiem.Tosome friendly competition, Heritage Fire guests will vote for the “,” with the winner crowned the Heritage Hero of Nashville.