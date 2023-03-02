Open in App
California State
UPI News

More Americans apprehensive about self-driving vehicles, AAA study finds

By Matt Bernardini,

5 days ago

March 2 (UPI) -- More Americans have grown fearful of self-driving cars over the past year, according to a new survey by the American Automobile Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Blr3D_0l5jRxmn00
A view of a Waymo car. Waymo is an American autonomous driving technology company based in California. A new study by AAA found that more Americans have become apprehensive about self-driving vehicles. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

This year, 68% of drivers said they are apprehensive toward fully self-driving vehicles, a 13-percentage-point increase from last year.

"We were not expecting such a dramatic decline in trust from previous years," Greg Brannon, director of automotive research for AAA, said in a statement. "Although with the number of high-profile crashes that have occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies, this isn't entirely surprising."

Some of the survey results show that consumers are not entirely informed about the self-driving market. For instance, nearly 1 in 10 drivers believe they can buy a vehicle that drives itself while they sleep, even though there is no such vehicle currently available, AAA said.

Twenty-two percent of Americans think that driver support systems like Autopilot, mean that a car can operate by itself without any supervision.

A fully self-driving vehicle is one where a human driver is not required to control the vehicle at any time, nor required to be present in the vehicle. It's classified as a Level 5 automation and not currently available for purchase.

"AAA seeks to partner with automakers to create greater consistency across the industry. Together, we can help consumers understand the type of technology their vehicle has along with how, when and where to use these systems, which will ultimately build trust in the vehicles of the future," said Brannon.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

