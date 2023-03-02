What Is the Lowest Score Ever Shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill?

A successor to the Florida Citrus Open, the PGA Tour event currently known as the Arnold Palmer Invitational was first played at the famed Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 1979.

Given Palmer’s involvement in the event, the tournament annually boasts one of the strongest fields on the PGA Tour schedule, a trend that’s continued since Arnie’s death in 2016.

The list of winners at this prestigious event features some of the greatest golfers of all time, a list headlined by Tiger Woods, who owns a record eight victories at Bay Hill, including four in a row from 2000 to 2003. Woods also went back-to-back in 2008 and 2009 and again in 2012 and 2013.

Given Tiger’s history here and his overall dominance in his prime, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he also holds the record for the largest margin of victory, winning by a ridiculous 11 strokes in 2003.

But does he hold the record for the lowest single round or the lowest 72-hole score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Let’s take a look.

What is the lowest round ever shot at Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The lowest single-round score at Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational is 62, a record shared by three players.

The first to shoot the number was Andy Bean, who did so in the second round of what was then called the Bay Hill Classic. He then shot 67-69 on the weekend en route to a seven-shot win over Tom Watson.

The next to post 62 was Greg Norman, who fired the number during the second round of the 1984 event. Unlike Bean, however, Norman failed to win the tournament. It should be noted that both Bean and Norman shot 62 when Bay Hill played as a par-71, meaning each shot 9-under during their respective rounds.

Adam Scott, on the other hand, fired a 62 during the first round in 2014 when the course played as a par-72, obviously meaning he shot 10-under. But the 2013 Masters champ shot just 3-under over the next three days combined and finished in solo third.

What is the lowest 72-hole score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill?

Arnold Palmer Invitational signage | Chris Condon/PGA Tour

As for the lowest 72-hole score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, that record belongs to the late great Payne Stewart, both in terms of total strokes and relation to par.

Stewart broke a 40-month losing streak at the 1987 event by getting around Bay Hill, then playing as a par-71, in 264 strokes over four days, finishing at 20-under for the week.

As for the record since the course became a par-72 in 1990, three players share the mark at 19-under. Fred Couples was the first to post the number in 1992. Tiger matched it during his aforementioned 11-shot victory in 2003. And Matt Every tied the two legends in 2015 as he became the third back-to-back winner in tournament history, joining Tiger and Loren Roberts.