Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Prep your backyard for spring with these patio furniture deals from Amazon, Lowe's and Target

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ0Nu_0l5jRrUR00
Get your backyard ready for the spring with these patio furniture deals on chairs, tables and sofas. Christopher Knight Home/Crate& Barrel/Lifetime/Overstock/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's still chilly outside with some snow scattered about, but the warm weather is closer than you think. If you want to get your patios ready for spring shindigs and summer nights, it's a good idea to add some new outdoor furniture to your collection. Don't stress over searching, as major outlets including Amazon , Lowe's Target and more are offering amazing deals on patio furniture.

Shop patio furniture at Lowe's

Many retailers are ushering in the warm weather with stellar savings on outdoor furniture to help brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio. If you don’t know where to start, we have compiled a list of the best deals on patio sets, tables, rugs, chairs, sofas and outdoor umbrellas—all with unbeatable prices. Start shopping now in preparation for the sunny season ahead!

Revolve deals: Save 20% off sitewide—shop Levi's, Olaplex, LoveShackFancy and more

Solo Stove sale: Shop hot deals on fire pits, color packs, pizza ovens and more

Shop the best deals on patio furniture right now

Deals on patio sets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUVvI_0l5jRrUR00
Save big on patio sets right now at Target, Amazon and Walmart. Costaway / Reviewed

Deals on outdoor tables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAziv_0l5jRrUR00
This Costway tempered glass table is a simple addition to your patio and it's on sale at Walmart. Costway/Walmart/Reviewed

Deals on outdoor rugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0z0E_0l5jRrUR00
Add some style to your floors with this KM Home area rug on sale at Macy's. KM Home/Macy's/Reviewed

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Deals on outdoor chairs and benches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQmyI_0l5jRrUR00
Stretch out on this Veikous chaise lounge on sale at Lowe's today. Veikous/Lowe's/Reviewed

Deals on outdoor sofas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A46As_0l5jRrUR00
Amazon has plenty of great sofas on sale, like this Signature Design by Ashley piece. Signature Design by Ashley/Amazon/Reviewed

Deals on patio umbrellas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyH64_0l5jRrUR00
This Costway six-rib patio umbrella is stylish, user-friendly and on sale at Target right now. Costway/Target/Reviewed

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prep your backyard for spring with these patio furniture deals from Amazon, Lowe's and Target

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy