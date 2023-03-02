Mr. Norman “Lewis” Tudor , age 63, passed away, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Mr. Tudor was born September 30, 1959, in Summerville, Georgia, son of the late Norman Tudor, Sr. and Audrey Blake Tudor.

Mr. Tudor was a taxi driver and always enjoyed a game of pool. He found great joy in working in his yard. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tudor is preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Edmonson; nephew, Michael Edmonson; aunt, Shirley Blankenship, uncle, Buck Blake and aunt, Betty Blake.

Mr. Tudor is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Gail Landers Tudor; sons, Charles Rudeseal, and JR Rudeseal; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Cissy Spears, two nephews, and one niece.

In keeping with his wishes, there are no formal services planned at this time.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Norman “Lewis” Tudor.

