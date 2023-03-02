Bad Robot Lands Film Rights To Mona Awad’s Bestselling Novel ‘Bunny’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive situation, Bad Robot has acquired rights to adapt Mona Awad ’s bestselling novel Bunny into a feature film. The novel gained a loyal fan base after blowing up on BookTok and is currently in its 14 th printing, spurred by TikTok videos totaling more than 4.1 billion views after a Bunny movie fan-casting hashtag went viral.

The story follows Samantha Heather Mackey, who couldn’t be more of an outsider in her small, highly selective MFA program at New England’s Warren University. A scholarship student who prefers the company of her dark imagination to that of most people, she is utterly repelled by the rest of her fiction writing cohort — a clique of unbearably twee rich girls who call each other “Bunny” and seem to move and speak as one.

But everything changes when she receives an invitation to the Bunnies’ fabled “Smut Salon,” and finds herself inexplicably drawn to their front door — ditching her only friend, Ava, in the process. As Samantha plunges deeper and deeper into the Bunnies’ sinister yet saccharine world, beginning to take part in the ritualistic off-campus “Workshop” where they conjure their monstrous creations, the edges of reality begin to blur. Soon, her friendships with Ava and the Bunnies will be brought into deadly collision.

BookTok has become a new go-to for studios and producers to find that next big piece of IP, especially given how loyal readers can be to certain novels. Sony recently announced that Blake Lively would be starring in its adaptation of It Ends With Us , another huge title on BookTok, and the news became one of the biggest trending stories on social media. Bad Robot hopes for similar excitement as the Bunny project comes together.

Awad is also author of the novels All’s Well and 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl . Her latest, Rouge , is forthcoming with Simon & Schuster in September.

Bunny was published in 2019 by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Awad is represented by The Clegg Agency and CAA.

