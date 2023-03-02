Open in App
Clatsop County, OR
See more from this location?
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County included in Homelessness State of Emergency

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzvgE_0l5jRJv500

Clatsop County has been notified by Governor Tina Kotek that the county meets the criteria to be included in the Homelessness State of Emergency declared on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Clatsop County has the highest share of homelessness among their general population when compared to other Oregon counties and we are very pleased that the governor recognizes the great need we have to address this critical problem,” said Clatsop County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Kujala.

“We look forward to working with Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to address this basic human need for shelter,” he said.

Governor Kotek made the decision to include Clatsop County in the emergency order after Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) reviewed county data and determined that Clatsop County meets the criteria for inclusion: the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency related to homelessness; the number of unsheltered people in Clatsop County (529 in 2022) exceeded the minimum threshold of 30 households experiencing unsheltered homelessness; and, the share of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Clatsop County is 99%, which exceeds the minimum threshold of a rate of unsheltered homelessness of 80% or greater.

Ongoing efforts by the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners to address the homeless population include the approved purchase of the 22-room Columbia Inn through an agreement with the Oregon Community Foundation and Project Turnkey.

For more information on Clatsop County housing initiatives, visit ClatsopCounty.gov .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
How Seaside and other Oregon towns became targets of a Mexican drug cartel
Seaside, OR14 hours ago
New poster child for Portland’s many problems?
Portland, OR4 days ago
The Waves Motel: Family owned and operated for three generations
Cannon Beach, OR12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stolen Garibaldi boat grounded in Woodburn
Woodburn, OR8 hours ago
What will Hillsboro's new homeless shelter look like?
Hillsboro, OR5 days ago
Vancouver man, dog rescued from ledge near Kalama River
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Vancouver homeless camp to be cleared following fire
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Blaze scorches portion of Vancouver homeless camp 'The Swamps'
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
Surfers Rescued: USCG helicopter crew pull 2 to safety
Cannon Beach, OR1 day ago
Vancouver man wanted in shooting over girlfriend; 1 wounded
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
Clatsop County to create guidelines for transfer of surplus lands held in trust
Arch Cape, OR13 days ago
Emergency Warming Shelter 0pens tonight at The Astoria Armory
Astoria, OR11 days ago
One suffers burns when Vancouver encampment goes up in flames
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
Fire destroys High Life zip line building
Warrenton, OR5 days ago
Style Q&A: Vancouver teens tackle the fashion industry with stylish startup
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Burglary suspect arrested after brief standoff in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
Tigard man suspected in 1983 murder dies by suicide after detective interview
Tigard, OR6 days ago
Cannon Beach Medical Reserve Corps receives $50,000 grant
Cannon Beach, OR15 days ago
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner
Longview, WA4 days ago
Man arrested more than 3 decades after his estranged wife’s body was found in trunk
Salem, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy