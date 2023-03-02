Open in App
Gray Court, SC
ZF Transmissions shows off new EV tech, new EV-converted pickup

By Henry Coburn,

5 days ago

GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – As electric vehicles (EVs) grow in popularity and prevalence, automakers and suppliers are trying to corner their share of the market. On Thursday, ZF Transmissions in Gray Court showed off its new EV technology, which included an electric-converted Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

At Thursday’s event, the company highlighted its new and upcoming technology, which ranged from its so-called E-Beam Axle to its electric transmission.

“I am looking forward to this technology catching on and taking charge and looking forward to what they’re doing right here at ZF with EVs,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said.

