2 Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Man Who Went Missing In 2021

Two people are in custody and facing charges of murder in connection to the disappearance of a man in 2021.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Cornett, 47, and Elizabeth Cornett, 45, on Wednesday in connection to the murder of David Orr, 44.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Orr was last heard from on Jan. 16, 2021 when he was staying at the suspects’ residence near Southeast 89th Street and South Harrah Road in McLoud, Okla.

The OSBI said surveillance video at a Harrah grocery store showed Elizabeth using Orr’s food stamp card.

A search warrant was served at the couple’s residence in March 2021 after multiple leads in the investigation.

Investigators searched the property for Orr’s remains, according to the OSBI.

In November 2021, a subject, who was in federal custody, was interviewed by investigators. The subject said Orr was murdered in a bedroom at the couple’s residence and burned in a metal box in the backyard, which was moved to a property on ‘R’ Road in Edmond.

After another search warrant was executed on Nov. 4, 2021, investigators discovered blood in a bedroom, and buccal swabs were taken as evidence.

On May 24, 2022, the OSBI lab notified investigators that the DNA collected matched Orr’s.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday, but they have since been moved to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

The couple is facing charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Jason is being held without bail, and Elizabeth has a bond of $200,000.

Investigators said they expect more arrests to be made in connection to the case.

The investigation involved the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Intelligence Division, OSBI and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.