Open in App
Mcloud, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Man Who Went Missing In 2021

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pLUu_0l5jNg1o00

Two people are in custody and facing charges of murder in connection to the disappearance of a man in 2021.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Cornett, 47, and Elizabeth Cornett, 45, on Wednesday in connection to the murder of David Orr, 44.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Orr was last heard from on Jan. 16, 2021 when he was staying at the suspects’ residence near Southeast 89th Street and South Harrah Road in McLoud, Okla.

The OSBI said surveillance video at a Harrah grocery store showed Elizabeth using Orr’s food stamp card.

A search warrant was served at the couple’s residence in March 2021 after multiple leads in the investigation.

Investigators searched the property for Orr’s remains, according to the OSBI.

In November 2021, a subject, who was in federal custody, was interviewed by investigators. The subject said Orr was murdered in a bedroom at the couple’s residence and burned in a metal box in the backyard, which was moved to a property on ‘R’ Road in Edmond.

After another search warrant was executed on Nov. 4, 2021, investigators discovered blood in a bedroom, and buccal swabs were taken as evidence.

On May 24, 2022, the OSBI lab notified investigators that the DNA collected matched Orr’s.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday, but they have since been moved to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

The couple is facing charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Jason is being held without bail, and Elizabeth has a bond of $200,000.

Investigators said they expect more arrests to be made in connection to the case.

The investigation involved the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Intelligence Division, OSBI and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mcloud, OK newsLocal Mcloud, OK
Okla. couple allegedly killed man who lived with them and burned his body in a metal box
Mcloud, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect Charged With Murder For Woman's Fentanyl Overdose Death
Oklahoma City, OK10 hours ago
Noble couple arrested on complaints of child neglect
Noble, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma man found guilty of pregnant mother’s murder
Goldsby, OK1 day ago
New Details Reveal Moments Before Homicide Of Woman Found At Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK1 day ago
OKC Police Asking For Help Identifying OKC School Burglary Suspects
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Student Arrested After Being Found With Firearm At OKC School
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Update to suspect arrested in violent spree across the Oklahoma City metro
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Cleveland County couple charged with child neglect
Noble, OK2 days ago
One killed in NE Oklahoma City motorcycle crash
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in deadly northeast Oklahoma City crash
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
20 pounds of meth seized during a traffic stop in Oklahoma
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
NE OKC Standoff Ends With Suspect In Custody
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 91-Year-Old Man In Oklahoma County
Choctaw, OK3 days ago
Woman in custody after stuck in chimney in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
NW OKC School On Precautionary Lockdown
Oklahoma City, OK17 hours ago
District attorney: Oklahoma man charged with murdering stranger
Norman, OK5 days ago
Oklahoma City Woman Gets Stuck In Chimney During Attempted Break-In
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Standoff In NE Oklahoma City Ends Peacefully With 1 In Custody
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
OKCFD Recounts How They Saved A Woman Stuck In Chimney
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Jurors learn more in trial of man accused of killing young pregnant mother
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Several Oklahomans out thousands after dealing with metro pool company
Oklahoma City, OK21 hours ago
Norman Man Charged With Killing Of Woman Found At Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK5 days ago
OKC Police Working To Identify Accused Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Oklahoma boy, 7, jumps off cliff to save 3-year-old brother
Ada, OK2 days ago
Pink Parrot Nightclub Closing After Stabbing, Owner Says
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
New details released about postal worker in Oklahoma who allegedly stole mail
Del City, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy