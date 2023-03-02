Open in App
Bluffton, SC
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating Bluffton shooting

By Emily Dietrich,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amltA_0l5jMgzb00

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Harrison Island Rd. in Bluffton. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Police say that members of the community reported hearing several shots fired in the area before officers found the victim.

The victim was transported to Savannah for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beaufort County, SC newsLocal Beaufort County, SC
Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man
Hilton Head Island, SC16 hours ago
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for teen not seen in more than a week
Beaufort, SC1 day ago
Buster Murdaugh files police report after being followed, photographed in Hilton Head home
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man ID’d in deadly shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC15 hours ago
Sheriff requests cease & desist against gun range after vehicle struck by bullet
Yemassee, SC9 hours ago
North Charleston PD investigating deadly shooting in shopping center parking lot
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Police: 5-year-old Hinesville child pulled from neighborhood pond dies at hospital
Hinesville, GA16 hours ago
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Statesboro, GA1 day ago
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Statesboro girl found safe
Statesboro, GA1 day ago
FBI investigating suspicious death of woman on South Carolina-based Carnival Sunshine
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Statesboro PD: Runaway teen found safe
Statesboro, GA1 day ago
SPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
Savannah, GA1 day ago
FBI investigates woman's death aboard Carnival cruise ship once it returned to Charleston port
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Harrison Island Rd.
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Hinesville, GA2 days ago
Sinkhole shuts down Savannah roadway Monday morning
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah Gardens shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Crews respond to overturned vehicle in Hardeeville; No driver or passengers found
Hardeeville, SC2 days ago
1 dead, 2 hurt in Colleton Co. crash
Yemassee, SC3 days ago
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Charleston, SC4 days ago
24-year-old man from Charleston killed in downtown shooting, coroner says
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Expect intermittent lane closures in Savannah due to movie filming
Savannah, GA13 hours ago
I-26 EB crash near downtown Charleston slowing traffic for morning commuters
Charleston, SC1 day ago
BCSO: Two bodies found in Sun City home
Sun City Center, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy