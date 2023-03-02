Mutt March Festival Returns

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast’s twentieth annual Mutt March Festival, which includes a 5K and 10K race, will take place at Memorial Park in Stuart March 25. The 5K and 10K races begin at 8 a.m. and the festival takes over from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event attracts more than 1,000 pet passionate people and their dogs. The festival is free, though donations are appreciated. Registration for the 5K and 10K races are $35 and $45, respectively. All runners will be welcomed to the festival afterwards. The event will begin with an animal blessing by the Rev. Jude Denning of Unity of Stuart followed by a walk around the park. The public is invited to bring their family and friends, shop the flea-‘less’ market, and enter the pet costume contest. Dogs will have the opportunity to run a lure course and have a photo taken at the humane society’s photo booth. Adoptable dogs will be on site as well. Heidi Fischer, the humane society’s obedience trainer, will be overseeing the AKC GCG testing area.At the same time, the humane society will partner with the City of Stuart and Students4H2O as they host WaterFest at the same time and same place. Event organizer Courtney Zanetti said, “We challenge you to create a ‘pack’ and fundraise for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at this year’s Mutt March and help us save more lives than ever before.” A pack is a fundraising team of two or more individuals who pledge to raise a minimum of $100 for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. Packs compete against each other to raise the most funds for animals in the shelter’s care, while earning bragging rights for their teams. To create a pack, click here . The 5K and 10K tickets are on sale now here . For more information, call Zanetti at (772) 600-3211 or email at CZanetti@hstc1.org

