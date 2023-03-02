Open in App
The Comeback

MLB world blown away by pitcher’s insanely quick inning

By Sam Neumann,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhkOC_0l5jM6Uo00

The pitch clock has changed the makeup of the game of baseball for good, but like any rule changes, it’ll take some time for players to adjust. Some have adjusted quicker than others. And for pitchers who like to work quickly, this new rule has been a godsend.

New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta struck out infielder Tucupita Marcano in 20 seconds during the team’s spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Three pitches. Three strikes. 20 seconds. Those are video game-like numbers.

The MLB world was buzzing over Peralta’s quick work. Some fans even chose to compare it to at-bats in the past couple of years, including one involving Peralta, just to show how drastic the difference has been already.

“Pretty sure #Yankees LHP Wandy Peralta just set the record for quickest strikeout in baseball history,” one fan said. “Only time I’ve ever seen anything like this is in @MLBTheShow .”

“Watching Wandy Peralta throw a 20 second strikeout in Spring Training honestly has me so hyped about the pitch clock,” another fan tweeted. “Honestly a game changer for the pace of play and for someone like myself definitely makes the game more watchable.”

“My dream of the 30-minute baseball game may happen yet!” said John Law.

“Some people might be really mad about this but honestly the worst factor about baseball against other sports now is the pacing is so slow compared to everything else,” said another fan. “At least now I can stare at a game fully engaged instead of waiting a whole minute each pitch.”

[ Jomboy Media]

The post MLB world blown away by pitcher's insanely quick inning appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

