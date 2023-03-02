Town Hall: Gomberg, Anderson to meet for OCCC live video event

For the past eight years, Oregon Coast Community College and the Small Business Development Center have hosted live video town hall meetings between Lincoln County residents and their elected officials in Salem.

The next such event – featuring a discussion of the ongoing legislative session – is set for 8 a.m. Friday, March 17. The event will be held live, via Zoom, and will feature State Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City) and State Representative David Gomberg (D - Otis).

Throughout every full-length legislative term for almost the last decade, Lincoln County residents have been able to meet regularly with their representatives, live via video conference from Oregon Coast Community College’s facilities.

For this busy session, this has been the first Town Hall it’s been possible to schedule. Sen. Anderson and Rep. Gomberg will be able to take your questions, live, during the event. The link to the town hall is https://oregoncoast.zoom.us/j/98576145519, or https://bit.ly/coasttownhall.

Note that both Sen. Anderson and Rep. Gomberg serve on the Ways & Means Committee, which is scheduled to meet later that morning in Salem, so the Town Hall will end by 9 a.m. If the Ways & Means Committee meeting is canceled on March 17, it’s possible one or both of these elected officials may attend this forum in person, at Oregon Coast Community College’s North County Center, 3788 SE High School Drive in Lincoln City.

For the latest information, visit oregoncoast.edu.