The Associated Press

Nordstrom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.53 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN

