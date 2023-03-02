Open in App
The Associated Press

Elastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $276 million to $278 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.07 billion.

