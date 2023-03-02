Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $97.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.6 million, or 58 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $387.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRGI