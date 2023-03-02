Open in App
The Associated Press

Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $97.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.6 million, or 58 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $387.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRGI

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX8 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA9 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Constellation Starts Production at Nation’s First One Megawatt Demonstration Scale Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
Oswego, NY20 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
Mississippi Senate OKs bill affecting majority-Black city
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
New Jersey Pinelands fire that threatened homes is contained
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ11 hours ago
Curry leads Golden State against Memphis after 40-point performance
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Review: ‘Scream VI’ goes to the big city and strikes out
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy