Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
ESPN

U.S. Tennis sees rise in Hispanic, Black, Asian players

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HcGo_0l5jLXxj00

NEW YORK -- A rise in tennis participation around the United States over the past three years has been boosted by increases among Hispanic, Black and Asian players, the U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday.

Citing information from the Physical Activity Council Study on Sports and Physical Activity administered by Sports Marketing Surveys USA and the Tennis Industry Association Participation and Engagement Study, the USTA pointed to participation jumps since 2020 of 90% among Hispanic players, 46% among Black players and 37% among Asian players.

The 23.6 million people who played tennis in 2022 represents an increase of 33% since the start of 2020, the USTA said.

"One of the goals of the USTA is to make tennis 'look like America' and to do that we need to help make tennis available to people from all walks of life, in all communities," USTA Chairman of the Board and President Brian Hainline said in the group's news release.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The top 10 American tennis players heading into Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Gonzaga adds another WCC title as Drew Timme sets scoring record
Washington, DC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy