Xponential Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $247,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

