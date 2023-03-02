Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting report emerges about James Harden’s future

By Darryn Albert,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnDNj_0l5jHkd800

Nov 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) arrives to Toyota Center prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

It may be time to lay out the red carpet for James Harden’s homecoming.

An interesting report from Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic came out this week . The report states that the Philadelphia 76ers star Harden is “serious” about a possible return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason. The Rockets are also “widely expected” to pursue Harden if he becomes available, the report adds.

The Athletic piece examines the long history between Harden and the Rockets, the team he played for from 2012 to 2021, as well as the factors under consideration with a possible reunion. You can read it in full here .

Harden, who turns 34 later this year, has a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 that he can turn down to hit unrestricted free agency. The Rockets, whom Harden won three scoring titles with as well as an MVP award in 2018, currently have very little money on their books as most of their players are still on rookie contracts.

At a comically bad 13-49 this season (and currently on an active 11-game losing streak), Houston lacks any sort of identity on either side of the ball. While there would be some risk in reorienting their rebuilding team around an aging Harden, all signs seem to be pointing in the direction of a reunion .

The post Interesting report emerges about James Harden’s future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Sixers Star James Harden Owns A Texas Restaurant & Some Of The Reviews Aren't So Nice
Houston, TX14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suns star Devin Booker reveals what really happened before Luka Doncic confrontation
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Legendary NBA Star Comes To Ja Morant's Defense
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Luka Doncic has message for Devin Booker after heated exchange
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA25 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Chris Paul Noticing The Mavericks Having Only Four Players On The Floor
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC1 day ago
Justin Turner left bloody after taking pitch to face
Boston, MA1 day ago
NFL Players Took A Shot At Ja Morant Following His Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Report: Teams have 1 big issue with Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kevin Durant Asked How He Felt Playing Against Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Ja Morant Gets Roasted On The Today Show
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Warriors Owner Gets Honest About Recent Trade
Detroit, MI2 days ago
‘That’s a movie’: Suns’ Deandre Ayton reacts to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker’s dominance vs. Mavs
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Insane stat proves Sixers star Joel Embiid is the most dominant big man since Shaquille O’Neal
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Harden misses final game of road trip in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Embiid scores 42, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 without much D
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
NBA Playoff Picture: Where the Lakers stand after Warriors win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: Packers give Aaron Rodgers permission to speak with 1 team
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Devin Booker, Luka Doncic get heated at end of Suns-Mavericks game
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Game Against The Lakers
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy