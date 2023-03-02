Open in App
Notable NFL referee announces his retirement

By Grey Papke,

5 days ago
Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; NFL referee Jerome Boger (23) during the game of the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A notable NFL referee will not be returning to work in 2023 after announcing his retirement.

On Thursday, the NFL confirmed the retirement of four game officials. The most notable name of the four is Jerome Boger, who is calling it quits after 19 seasons as an NFL official.

Boger was promoted to referee in 2006. In 2013, he was the referee for Super Bowl XLVII between the 49ers and Ravens.

The 67-year-old Boger has not always been hailed for his work. His crew made a high-profile blunder in a playoff game last year that got Boger sidelined for the bulk of the 2021-22 postseason. Notably, he was not given any playoff assignments this past season, either.

In addition to the playoff blunder, Boger got some criticism this season for some of his roughing the passer flags as well.

