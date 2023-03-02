Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
FOX8 News

Upset customer accused of firing gun into Little Caesars in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspect

By Dolan Reynolds,

5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect who is accused of firing into a Little Caesar’s on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Little Caesars Pizza at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway.

10-month-old became unresponsive after ingesting parent’s drugs, Davidson County court documents show

Officers learned that no one had been shot.

Officers spoke with the drive-thru employee, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem woman, who said a suspect was upset with his order at the drive-thru window.

The suspect then shot once into the drive-thru window near the employee, police say.

The bullet hit the wall, but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen leaving the drive-thru in a tan or brown quad-cab Dodge pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

