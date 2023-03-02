Open in App
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UE to launch Creative Technologies degree

By Jana Garrett,

5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) says in 2023, it will launch a four-year Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Creative Technologies degree.

Officials say combining elements from UE’s Departments of Art, Communication, Theatre and Music Conservatory, the B.S. in Creative Technologies aims to build students’ technological skills in the creation of sound, video, lighting, graphic and other technologies used for creative endeavors.

Officials say the Creative Technologies program will provide hands-on learning opportunities for students to apply their knowledge and skills in various practical settings. These include producing audio podcasts with the UE Department of Communication, supporting music performances and recordings with the University’s Music Conservatory, assisting in the production of UE’s broadcasts of NCAA Division I athletics, working for UE’s student-run marketing and advertising agency, contributing to UE’s student publication and more.

Assistant Professor of Communication Joe Atkinson, MFA, said, “From the first draft to the final product, students in Creative Technologies will be challenged to develop their creative skills through immersion in fundamentals of art, music, communication and creative writing, and to bring their creations to life onstage, onscreen, or on-air through a variety of cutting-edge digital technologies.”

Applications for the Bachelor of Science in Creative Technologies are now available for Fall 2023. For more information, please visit this website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

