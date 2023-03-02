Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Lawsuit claims South Dakota city breaking Americans with Disabilities Act law

By Rae Yost,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHG8l_0l5jGOej00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken and the city of Sioux Falls are being sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The suit is filed on behalf of Sioux Falls resident Robert Elliot. It claims that the city has failed “to design, construct, maintain public facilities and enforce city ordinances related to sidewalks for ADA compliance, access ways, sidewalks and roads that are fully accessible to, and independently usable by persons with disabilities.”

The lawsuit also claims that barriers also violate city ordinance.

The city released this statement late Tuesday afternoon: “The city of Sioux Falls does not comment on pending litigation.”

The lawsuit was filed in June and amended in September .

According to the court documents, Elliot uses a motorized wheelchair. He has found numerous obstacles as he travels on sidewalks and streets, the complaint alleges.

South Dakota bills seek new regulations on foreign business

At least 4,400 ADA violations (complaints) have been reported to the city, according to the court document. The plaintiff claims that violations were noted over at least three years.

The city has failed to resolve or repair the complaints within the required period of time under law, the lawsuit claims.

Areas of complaints/violations specifically included in the lawsuit include sections of South Center Avenue, South Minnesota Avenue, East 20th Street and others. The lawsuit also claims that barriers violate city ordinance.

The lawsuit would require the city to inspect, photograph and measure barriers that violate the ADA to fully remedy what it claims are discriminatory conditions.

South Dakota Senate funds two new prisons

The lawsuit also claims the city has the ability to pay for repairs and construction. As an example of ability to pay, it cites the several million dollars the city received in federal COVID funds in 2021 and that the city spent zero of that infrastructure aid money on ADA compliance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
South Dakota market broken into for fourth time in a year
Sioux Falls, SD13 hours ago
13 students graduate Law Enforcement Certification Course in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
Aberdeen, SD18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor: Repeat offenders give illusion of rising crime in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD9 hours ago
Homicide indictments; More snow ahead; 4th break-in at SF business
Sioux Falls, SD18 hours ago
Are There Still Any ‘Long John Silver’s’ Restaurants in South Dakota?
Sioux Falls, SD17 hours ago
Sioux Falls City Council deals with inflationary pay increases
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
2 men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Neighborhood Market broken into for fourth time in a year
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
‘It’s an exciting project.’ As South Veterans Parkway prepares to start construction, development looms
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Animal Control says dog bit teen near Sanford Hospital
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Dog bites child on Grange Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Rape suspect wanted by the Minnehaha County sheriff
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Officials remind drivers to slow down on slick, snow-covered roads
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Big Television Network Looking to Feature Sioux Falls Homeowners
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Sioux Falls Man Charged With Felony After Gambling
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Brookings men arrested in drug investigation
Brookings, SD1 day ago
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Arrested for casino gambling violations
Larchwood, IA6 days ago
Best Donuts In The World Found In This South Dakota Town
Centerville, SD5 days ago
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Sheriff: 3 from So. Dakota were transporting drugs in Kansas
Horton, KS7 days ago
Lake Norden couple has attended every SDSU Summit League tourney game
Brookings, SD1 day ago
Avera Medical Minute: Woman shares her story of surviving a sneaky heart attack
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
33-year-old arrested after pulling knife on man
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Three sent to hospital following incident Friday at Huset’s Speedway
Brandon, SD3 days ago
We’d like winter to be over but it probably isn’t
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Governor Noem Issues Executive Order Proclaiming March 1, 2023 “Major Christopher D. Schimke Day”
Sioux Falls, SD7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy