Ban on solar, wind farms approved for some in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s now a ban on solar and wind farms in parts of Columbiana County.
County commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow them in unincorporated areas of Fairfield, Franklin, Perry and West townships , which are mostly farming communities. Public speaks mind on solar farm development in Columbiana County at hearing
Commissioners also set a public hearing for April 26 as seven more townships also want the restriction. They are Butler, Center, Middleton, Salem, Unity, Wayne and Washington townships.
That leaves only seven townships in the county that have not sought a ban. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0