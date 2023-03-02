Open in App
Columbiana County, OH
WKBN

Ban on solar, wind farms approved for some in Columbiana County

By Kristy Regula,

5 days ago

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s now a ban on solar and wind farms in parts of Columbiana County.

County commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow them in unincorporated areas of Fairfield, Franklin, Perry and West townships , which are mostly farming communities.

Public speaks mind on solar farm development in Columbiana County at hearing

Commissioners also set a public hearing for April 26 as seven more townships also want the restriction. They are Butler, Center, Middleton, Salem, Unity, Wayne and Washington townships.

That leaves only seven townships in the county that have not sought a ban.

