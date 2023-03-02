Jennifer Lopez Gets Ready for Spring With New Hair Color

The star went in a surprising direction with her choice of a new color.

Jennifer Lopez is embracing spring with a beautiful new hair color that she showed off on social media.

The 53-year-old shared a photo of the new hair tone on Instagram, captioning the snap, " #THISISMENOW ✨," in reference to her highly-anticipated new album coming out this year.

Lopez also tagged her hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin , who successfully transformed her hair from a bright honey color to a deeper and darker brunette shade.

Many people tend to brighten their hair as it becomes spring and summer, but not Lopez, and many are sure to follow her lead and rock darker hues in the coming months.

The new hair color could be another sign of a new era for the actress and singer, and fans are officially obsessed.

One fan exclaimed in the comments, "Can we talk about your hair color? ❤️ it’s sooo beautiful."

"THIS IS EVERYTHING🔥," said another excited follower.

"You look so beautifulllll ❤️ love the hair color!!" read a third complimentary reply.

Others shared how ready they are for Lopez's new album and whatever other major projects she has in the works, as one wrote, "So excited to see what’s coming 😍."

Lopez's new album, called This Is Me... Now , doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it's expected sometime this year.

The album is a sequel of sorts to her third studio album, This Is Me... Then , which came out on Nov. 25, 2002. Lopez announced the news that she was releasing new music on This Is Me... Then 's 20th anniversary last year.

This Is Me... Now will be her first studio album released in nine years, since A.K.A. , which came out in 2014. In the meantime, Lopez has mainly focused on acting and producing.

Some of her biggest projects in the last few years were Hustlers, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe, the TV series Shades of Blue , which she starred in and executive produced, and quite a few more successful films.

Most recently, she starred in the action romcom Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge .

For fans of Lopez's acting career, there's no need to worry, as she still has plenty of major projects coming up alongside her new music album.