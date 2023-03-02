Lila Moss Rocks Strapless Top and Low-Waist Maxi Skirt During Paris Fashion Week

The model was recently named a U.S. ambassador for YSL Beauty.

Lila Moss. Corbis/Getty Images

Lila Moss attended Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. She sat front row alongside Dua Lipa and Zoë Kravitz, and the 20-year-old certainly dressed the part.

She donned a stunning black two-piece set featuring a strapless top with an inverted-V hemline and a slinky, floor-length skirt that sat low on her hips. The model accessorized with a thin black clutch and cocktail ring.

Moss’s long blonde hair was styled into loose, natural waves by Laurie Zanoletti and makeup artist Joey Choy opted for a fresh base, dramatic over-lined red lips and dark mascara to make her green eyes pop.

The chic look was nostalgic of mom Kate Moss’s simple signature style and go-to glam from the 1990s.

“merci beaucoup @ysl ❤️,” Moss captioned her March 1 post, thanking the designer brand in French.

“you >,” Olivia Ponton gushed in the comments.

“ilysm,” chirped Devon Lee Carlson .

“gorg,” complimented Darianka .

“The evolution of perfection,” someone added.

“Yeah serve,” another fan chimed.

Moss, who was born in London, entered the modeling industry with a bang as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018. She is represented by none other than the Kate Moss Agency and has landed campaigns for other big-name brands like Miu Miu, Versace , Tommy Hilfiger and Fendi .

Last month, Moss was named as YSL Beauty’s newest U.S. ambassador .

While she is following in the footsteps of her iconic mother, Kate has also learned a thing or two from her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and Dazed Media cofounder Jefferson Hack.

“She teaches me everything,” the 49-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar . “Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she’ll be like, ‘Mum, you have to try this, it’s amazing what they can do now.’ She does all that contouring and stuff, which I’m sure they do to me when I’m at work, but I never pay any attention. I’m too busy talking.”

