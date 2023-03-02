Open in App
Washington, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

NFLPA releases player survey on how teams treat them. Where do the Eagles rank?

By Joe Mason, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago

When it comes to being happy with their team, Eagles players are in the middle of the pack.

According to a survey by NFL players on the NFL Players Association's website, members of the NFC championship team are pretty content with most aspects of playing for the Eagles.

The strength and training staff each reached an A+ according to the survey. The Eagles also did well in regards to nutrition (A), and weight room (A-), which explains why the team has such a great offensive line. Any lineman that gets fed well will be happy!

But there are areas where the team could improve. The team scored a B- in its treatment of families, a C+ for its locker room, a C- for its training room and travel received a D.

Sirianni, Lurie score high in poll

Overall, the Eagles ranked 14th in the league, but some of the most important people in the organization got good grades. Head coach Nick Sirianni drew rave reviews from players, and owner Jeffrey Lurie drew mostly praise.

The rankings could help players determine where they'll sign.

"For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a 'Free Agency Guide,' which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team," wrote President of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter on his group's website. "If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club."

That's Hurts: As Carson Wentz plays himself out of the NFL, Eagles' moves are all about Jalen Hurts

Super problem: The message Gardner-Johnson sent Eagles on free agency via Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles were closer to the top of the league than the bottom. The best teams according to the survey were the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins. In what should be no surprise, the team that scored the lowest was the Washington Commanders.

We'll find out how much this survey means to free agents on March 15, when the window to sign players opens.

The Eagles have their share of free agents, as 20 players including Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, James Bradberry, Miles Sanders and CJ Gardner-Johnson are all unrestricted free agents.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: NFLPA releases player survey on how teams treat them. Where do the Eagles rank?

